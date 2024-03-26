Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Merseyrail will run a special timetable for the Grand National 2024 Festival, with trains running every seven-and-a-half-minutes between Liverpool city centre and Aintree station before the start and after the finish of the races on each day of the three-day festival.

Trains on the Northern line will run to the amended timetable to provide extra transport as hundreds of thousands of racegoers descend on the region for the world famous event at Aintree Racecourse, which takes place from Thursday 11 April until Saturday 13 April.

A range of entertainment is planned to welcome those using the rail network to attend the festival with 'some surprises in store'. As always, Merseyrail staff will be there handing out their famous flip-flops to anyone with sore feet after a long day at the races.

Customers should still check the journey planner on Merseyrail’s website or app for up-to-date departure times before travelling. Customers are strongly advised to buy tickets in advance to help reduce queuing time on the day.

On all three days, a seven-and-a-half-minute service will run between Aintree and Liverpool Central/Moorfields stations at the following times:

Liverpool city centre to Aintree, from approximately 11:00 – 13:00 (before the races)

Aintree to Liverpool city centre, from approximately 16:30 – 20:30 (after the races)

A 15-minute service will run at all other times.

Suzanne Grant, of Merseyrail, said: “We are delighted to once again provide a special timetable for The Randox Grand National 2024 Festival. This is a huge event for the Liverpool City Region, and Merseyrail is proud to play such a vital role in ensuring people have a great day at the races.

“Not only are we providing a seven-and-a-half-minute service, but as usual we will have entertainment and fun at the main stations’ festival goers will travel through.

"It’s always a busy time for us across the Merseyrail network, so I would advise anyone travelling over the three days to check before you travel by using the journey planner on our website or the Merseyrail app.”

There will also be a series of slight amendments on Merseyrail’s other lines.