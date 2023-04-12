Fifty years on from his first Grand National victory at Aintree racecourse, the legendary figure of Red Rum has been seen once again in Liverpool.

The much-loved racing star was seen shining in front of the iconic Royal Liver Building, as a hologram, ahead of the huge race on Saturday.

The tribute to the horse known affectionately as Rummie – the only horse to win three Grand Nationals – was commissioned by bookmaker Coral to celebrate the 50th anniversary of his first victory in the famous contest in 1973. Red Rum, trained by Ginger McCain, was also victorious in 1974 and 1977, and finished second in both 1975 and 1976.

Red Rum also topped a poll commissioned by Coral to find the nation’s favourite Grand National winner of all time. More than 700 Racing Post readers took part in the survey which saw Red Rum voted number one.

