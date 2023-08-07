Register
Gravity MAX set to launch in old Liverpool Debenhams building this week

It will open less than a week before the new Marks and Spencer store.

Emma Dukes
Published 7th Aug 2023, 14:00 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 15:05 BST

Gravity MAX will open its doors in Liverpool ONE this week in the huge former Debenhams building, after months of delays.

Representing a £10 million investment, the new entertainment venue will open its doors for the very first time on August 9, and is expected to attract over 700,000 visitors per year.

Described by co-Founder and CEO of Gravity, Harvey Jenkinson, as the company’s ‘biggest and most thrilling’ yet, Gravity MAX has an outside rooftop space, an e-karting experience, bowling, urban golf, food hall, bar and live entertainment, as well as live sport screenings.

The highly anticipated venue is only the third of its kind in the UK and boasts a huge capacity of 2,500 people and Liverpool’s biggest pool hall.

The terrace will feature self-service beer taps and the food hall offers burgers from Wendy’s, Sides by Sidemen, 800 Degrees Pizza, pasta by Coco di Mama, award-winning Greek gyros from The Athenian and the ultimate in dessert dining courtesy of Creams.

Liverpool ONE say Gravity MAX is a ‘fantastic concept’ and they expect the new venue to be ‘incredibly popular.’

Launch details: Gravity MAX Liverpool ONE will launch at midday on Wednesday August 9 and bookings can be made now.

Opening hours: Sun – Thurs 8.30am to 11pm, Fri & Sat 8.30am – 12.30am.

