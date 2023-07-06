Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Railway station ticket offices face closure
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’

£10m entertainment venue, Gravity MAX to open in old Liverpool Debenhams building next month

It will be the ‘biggest and most thrilling’ venue yet.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 6th Jul 2023, 16:26 BST

Gravity MAX is set launch in Liverpool ONE next month, in the huge former Debenhams building, after months of delays.

Representing a £10 million investment, the new entertainment venue will open its doors for the very first time on August 2, and is expected to attract over 700,000 visitors per year.

Described by co-Founder and CEO of Gravity, Harvey Jenkinson, as the company’s ‘biggest and most thrilling’ yet, Gravity MAX has an outside rooftop space, an e-karting experience, bowling, urban golf, food hall, bar and live entertainment, as well as live sport screenings.

Most Popular

The highly anticipated venue is only the third of its kind in the UK and boasts a huge capacity of 2,500 people and Liverpool’s biggest pool hall.

The terrace will feature self-service beer taps and the food hall offers burgers from Wendy’s, Sides by Sidemen, 800 Degrees Pizza, pasta by Coco di Mama, award-winning Greek gyros from The Athenian and the ultimate in dessert dining courtesy of Creams.

Liverpool ONE say Gravity MAX is a ‘fantastic concept’ and they expect the new venue to be ‘incredibly popular.’

Launch details: Gravity MAX Liverpool ONE will launch at midday on Wednesday August 2 and bookings can be made now.

Opening hours: Sun – Thurs 8.30am to 11pm, Fri & Sat 8.30am – 12.30am.

Gravity MAX will launch in Liverpool next month.Gravity MAX will launch in Liverpool next month.
Gravity MAX will launch in Liverpool next month.
Related topics:DebenhamsGolf