Over one million rail tickets will be slashed by up to 50% as the government and rail industry launch the first-of-its-kind Great British Rail Sale.

Some train ticket prices have been slashed amid the cost of living crisis.

The ‘Great British Rail Sale’ begins on today, with ticket prices slashed in half in response to the cost-of-living crisis.

Ticket prices have been discounted by up to 50% on journeys, including some of the most popular routes from Liverpool.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With over half a million tickets now at a bargain price, here’s everything you need to know about the Rail Sale.

What is the National Rail Sale?

The Great British Rail Sale has been announced by the UK Government to help take pressure off those hit by the cost-of-living crisis.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps has said that more than one million rail tickets will be reduced in price over April and May by as much as half.

He added: “We’ve had two years of living life virtually. It is time to get real and visit our beautiful country.

“For the first time ever, operators across the rail industry are coming together to help passengers facing rising costs of living by offering up to 50% off more than a million tickets on journeys across Britain.

“There’s no better time to visit friends, family or just explore our great country, so book your tickets today.”

Scottish Enterprise is backing a series of projects designed to make rail transport more environmentally friendly, as well as bring jobs and inward investment to the manufacturing and engineering sectors. Picture: Jane Barlow

How long does the sale last?

Tickets included in the sale will be valid off-peak from April 25 until May 27.

Which Liverpool routes are included in the rail-sale?

Here are a selection of destinations. More are available on National Rail’s website.

Liverpool – Manchester stations - £1.50

Liverpool – Blackpool - £1.50

Liverpool South Parkway - The Lakes - £5.20

Liverpool South Parkway - Birmingham - £5.20

Liverpool – Sheffield - £5.70

Liverpool to London Euston - £6.50

Liverpool - Newark Castle - £8.00

Liverpool – Nottingham - £8.50

How to book discounted tickets

According to the Government website about the Great Rail Sale, tickets can be purchased online from “participating retailers with the up to half-price rate applying to a huge range of off-peak tickets spreading the length and breadth of the country”.