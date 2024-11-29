Greater Manchester Police are appealing for information to help identify a woman found dead earlier this year

The body was found in the River Mersey, adjacent to Chorlton Water Park, on March 21. Despite the best efforts of the police and an extensive investigation, the identity of the woman is unknown.

In an effort to change this, GMP have announced they are now in the position to release a facial reconstruction. This has been created by Face Lab at Liverpool John Moores University.

Police have said that the woman was from a European background, around five feet one inches tall, with a slim build, and dark brown hair. She was likely aged between 26 and 40, though could be older or younger.

She was discovered wearing a Primark neon green strapless corset style top, New Look branded Jenna black jeans in a size 8, and dark green anti-slip socks, the type that are believed to be used in hospitals and care facilities, although they can be purchased in shops and online. She additionally had an elastic band and hair bobble on her wrist.

Facial reconstruction of the woman found dead in the River Mersey in March | Liverpool John Moores University

It is estimated that the woman was in the water for one or two months, although the police cannot state for exactly how long. Anyone with information is invited to contact Greater Manchester Police.

This can be done by calling 101, or by using the Live Chat Service on Greater Manchester Police’s website, quoting log number 1191 of 21 March 2024. Alternatively contact the Major Incident Team Syndicate 3 directly on 0161 856 9479.

Detective Inspector Louise Edwards, from GMP’s Major Incident Team, said: “We have worked with numerous experts covering a wide range of forensic examinations and tests available to us, but we have sadly been unable to uncover the woman’s identity.

“We want nothing more than to reunite her with her family and friends. She could be someone’s mother, auntie, sister, or cousin – somebody out there will know who she is and we want to ensure she gets back to her loved ones.

“If you have any information at all, please do get in touch with us. Even the smallest amount of information could greatly benefit in finding out who she is, and the circumstances which led to her sadly being discovered in the river more than eight months ago.”