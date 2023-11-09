New Greek restaurant to open in Liverpool city centre

The restaurant will deliver an authentic Greek dining experience in Liverpool ONE.

An contemporary Greek restaurant is set to open a new venue in Liverpool ONE. The Real Greek will take over a 3,900 sq ft unit on Paradise Street.

The restaurant promises an authentic Greek dining experience, serving cold and hot meze, as well as sweet Greek treats such as Baklava and a range of drinks.

Nabil Mankarious, managing director at The Real Greek, said: “We have always been keen to expand to Liverpool, as it is renowned for its diverse and high-quality hospitality scene, so securing a home for our new restaurant right in the heart of Liverpool ONE is a hugely exciting announcement for us. We are thrilled to be making our debut in this vibrant city, and can’t wait to introduce our authentic Greek flavours to a brand-new audience.”

The Real Greek, Manchester. Photo: The Real Greek

An official opening date for the venue has not yet been announced but The Real Greek are hiring for a number roles including Restaurant General Manager.