New Greek restaurant to open in Liverpool city centre
The restaurant will deliver an authentic Greek dining experience in Liverpool ONE.
An contemporary Greek restaurant is set to open a new venue in Liverpool ONE. The Real Greek will take over a 3,900 sq ft unit on Paradise Street.
The restaurant promises an authentic Greek dining experience, serving cold and hot meze, as well as sweet Greek treats such as Baklava and a range of drinks.
Nabil Mankarious, managing director at The Real Greek, said: “We have always been keen to expand to Liverpool, as it is renowned for its diverse and high-quality hospitality scene, so securing a home for our new restaurant right in the heart of Liverpool ONE is a hugely exciting announcement for us. We are thrilled to be making our debut in this vibrant city, and can’t wait to introduce our authentic Greek flavours to a brand-new audience.”
An official opening date for the venue has not yet been announced but The Real Greek are hiring for a number roles including Restaurant General Manager.
The Real Greek will become the eleventh food and beverage or leisure operator to join Liverpool ONE this year.