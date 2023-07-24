Register
Emma Dukes
Published 24th Jul 2023, 15:13 BST

Greggs are launching a new venue in Merseyside as part of the popular bakery chain’s plans to open 150 stores across the UK in the next year. Last month, the company revealed the locations of twelve future stores, however, this one wasn’t on the list.

The sausage roll and steak bake provider is set to open the new outlet in the heart of New Brighton, at the popular Marine Point shopping centre.

Announcing the news on Facebook, a spokesperson for Marine Point said: “We are delighted to announce that Greggs is coming to Marine Point. What’s your favourite snack?”

Although the exact opening date has not yet been revealed, we do know that the new venue will be located in the old Harry Ramsden’s unit, between Subway and Starbucks, and will open later this year.

