Greggs are launching a new venue in Merseyside as part of the popular bakery chain’s plans to open 150 stores across the UK in the next year. Last month, the company revealed the locations of twelve future stores, however, this one wasn’t on the list.

The sausage roll and steak bake provider is set to open the new outlet in the heart of New Brighton, at the popular Marine Point shopping centre.

Announcing the news on Facebook, a spokesperson for Marine Point said: “We are delighted to announce that Greggs is coming to Marine Point. What’s your favourite snack?”