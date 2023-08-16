The shootings occured as Liverpool marks the one-year anniversaries of the murders of Sam Rimmer, Ashley Dale and Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

Merseyside Police has issued an renewed appeal for information following two shootings on residential streets on Tuesday, which resulted in five men being arrested.

Shots were fired at a house on Paxton Road, Huyton, at 1.25pm, and more shots hit homes on Shaw Lane, Prescot, less than 30 minutes later. Two properties were damaged in the attacks, but there were no reported injuries.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Two males were seen on a motorbike on both streets prior to the shootings and detectives believe that the incidents are linked. Five men, aged 20, 19, 25, 19 and 25, who are all from the Huyton and Kirkby areas, were all arrested in St Helens on Tuesday on suspicion of possession of a firearm and remain in police custody.

A general view of Paxton Road, Huyton. Image: Google Street View

No gun has been found at this stage, but enquiries are ongoing. A section 60 order, which gives officers enhanced stop and search powers, was introduced in the Prescot area on Tuesday evening.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul McVeigh said: “Although we have made five arrests following the reported shootings yesterday, we are still appealing for information as we continue with the early stages of the investigation. To open fire in residential areas in the middle of the day is extremely reckless and will not be tolerated in Merseyside.”

Superintendent for Knowsley Karl Baldwin said: “I understand the concern that gun crime causes, particularly during such a poignant week when we mark the one-year anniversaries of the murders of Sam Rimmer, Ashley Dale and Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We have all seen the devastation that gun crime can bring to innocent families and how lives can be shattered by gun violence. We are determined to take guns off the streets of Merseyside and will relentlessly pursue anyone we suspect of being involved in gun crime.

“Those that use firearms, or participate in gang violence, are a blight on our community. They cause misery and have no respect for the innocent people they put in harm’s way. We will act on any information that you provide. If you have any information about the incidents on Paxton Road or Shaw Lane, please come forward.”