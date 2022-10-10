Too old for trick or treating but a fan of everything spooky? This one’s for you.

Spooky season is almost here and Liverpool is filled with events guaranteed to get you in the Halloween spirit.

As well as pumpkin patches and activities perfect for little ones, Liverpool and the surrounding areas are home to some of the best nights out and scary immersive experiences.

From Farmageddon to outdoor horror movie screenings, we’ve got you covered.

Horror Night at The Bombed Out Church

St Luke’s aka The Bombed Out Church. Photo: stock.adobe.com

The Bombed Out Church is hosting open-air late night film screenings featuring disturbing and surreal film The Lighthouse (2019), and the horrifying classic Hellraiser (1987).

Held on October 29, Horror Night gives you and your friends the chance to experience scary movies outside, with the option of boozy hot drinks and snacks.

The Lighthouse – Rated 15. Doors: 18:45. Film starts: 19:15

Hellraiser – Rated 18. Doors: 21:15. Film starts: 21:30.

Murder on the Dancefloor Prom at PINS Social Club

Themed as a 1920s zombie prom, PINS are promising a fantastic night of music, dance and killer cocktails.

Dress up as an American high school zombie, whether that be cheerleader, jock or whatever you fancy.

The event is on October 29 and October 30 and no booking fee is required.

Farmageddon

Farmageddon 2021

Available throughout October, Farmageddon is back at Farmer Ted’s Farm Park, Ormskirk.

With several terrifying immersive experiences from Contagion to The Meat Locker, Farmageddon is a favourite amongst locals, guaranteed to give you a fright.

Halloween Special at EBGBs

Local bands are heading to EBGBs on Halloween night (October 31) for a brilliant night of fun and dressing up.

From 7-10.15pm, put on your scariest costume and get ready for a night of dancing.

Alcotraz: Cell Block Three-Six

Alcotraz Cell Block Three Six. Image: Designmynight

Put on an orange jumpsuit and attempt to smuggle alcohol into your cell block in this immersive priso experience.

Available throughout October, you’ll get to enjoy bespoke cocktails based on what you manage to smuggle.

Located in Liverpool city centre.

The Body Snatchers at The Everyman

From 28-31 October, The Everyman is hosting a murder mystery night filled with crime solving and twists.