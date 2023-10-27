The fire service says ‘extra care’ should be taken when choosing costumes.

Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service (MFRS) has issued a warning as Halloween costumes can pose ‘a significant risk’ to wearers.

According to MFRS, ‘many Halloween and fancy dress costumes are classed as toys, meaning they can ignite quicker and burn faster.’

Warning that this poses ‘a significant risk to those wearing them’, the fire service said particular care should be taken when wearing costumes around heat sources and naked flames, such as candles, fires, lighters and matches.

MFRS Arson Manager Suzanne Hazza explained: “We want everyone in Merseyside to enjoy Halloween as safely as possible. We understand this is an exciting night for many families and we’re asking parents to take extra care when choosing costumes and dressing their children. Ensuring the costume has been tested for fire safety and adding a layer of clothing underneath costumes can make a huge difference.”

MFRS top tips for a safe Halloween