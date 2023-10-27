‘Significant risk’ - Halloween costume warning issued by Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service
The fire service says ‘extra care’ should be taken when choosing costumes.
Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service (MFRS) has issued a warning as Halloween costumes can pose ‘a significant risk’ to wearers.
According to MFRS, ‘many Halloween and fancy dress costumes are classed as toys, meaning they can ignite quicker and burn faster.’
Warning that this poses ‘a significant risk to those wearing them’, the fire service said particular care should be taken when wearing costumes around heat sources and naked flames, such as candles, fires, lighters and matches.
MFRS Arson Manager Suzanne Hazza explained: “We want everyone in Merseyside to enjoy Halloween as safely as possible. We understand this is an exciting night for many families and we’re asking parents to take extra care when choosing costumes and dressing their children. Ensuring the costume has been tested for fire safety and adding a layer of clothing underneath costumes can make a huge difference.”
MFRS top tips for a safe Halloween
- Check clothing labels to see if they have been tested for fire safety, look for a CE mark.
- Add an extra layer of clothing underneath costumes to protect the skin in the event of a fire incident.
- Teach children to STOP, DROP and ROLL in the event their clothing does catch fire.
- Take extra care when lighting Halloween pumpkins and ensure that no loose clothing is near them at any time (particularly when they are being moved).
- Consider using LED battery-operated candles, these are safer and can be cheaper.
- Make sure Halloween decorations are placed well away from naked flames or heat sources, and make sure decorations don’t block any escape routes.
- Children and pets should never be left alone with candles or any heat sources.
- Ensure all candles are extinguished before going to bed.
- Ensure your home has at least one working smoke alarm on every level. Consider fitting additional alarms in other rooms where there are electrical appliances or near sleeping areas.