Labour have held their majority in Halton Council as expected but the Conservatives gained a seat from the Greens.
Tory candidate Sian Fiona Davidson took Daresbury, Moore & Sandymoor ward in an incredibly close contest.
Ms Davidson recieved 399 votes, one more than Labour’s Anna Hutchinson (398) and 17 more than Richard Kinchin (372) of the Green Party.
Halton has been under Labour control since the local authority was formed in 1974.
How many seats does each party have in Halton?
Labour won 16 of the 18 seats up for election in Thursday’s vote, with the Conservatives and Lib Dems taking one each.
- Labour - 48 seats
- Lib Dems - 3 seats
- Conservatives - 3 seats
Local election - detailed results for Halton wards
- Appleton - Angela Teeling - Labour
- Bankfield - Laura Jane Bevan - Labour
- Beechwood & Heath - Gareth Charles Stockton - Lid Dem
- Birchfield - Michael Fry - Labour
- Bridgewater - Emma Lousie Garner - Labour
- Central & West Bank - Noel Hutchinson - Labour
- Daresbury, Moore & Sandymoor - Sian Fiona Alexandra Davidson - Conservative (gain from Greens)
- Ditton, Hale Village & Halebank - Marie Wright - Labour
- Farnworth - Valerie Hill - Labour
- Grange - Mark David Dennett - Labour
- Halton Castle - Christopher Martin Carlin - Labour
- Halton Lee - Alan Archie Lowe - Labour
- Halton View - Louise Elizabeth Nolan - Labour
- Highfield - Robert Gilligan - Labour
- Hough Green - Philip John Harris - Labour
- Mersey & Weston - Norman Lee Plumpton-Walsh - Labour
- Norton North - Geoffrey Micael Logan - Labour
- Norton South & Preston Brook - Martha Lloyd Jones - Labour