Labour held their majority but the Conservatives gained a seat in an incredibly closely contested ward.

Labour have held their majority in Halton Council as expected but the Conservatives gained a seat from the Greens.

Tory candidate Sian Fiona Davidson took Daresbury, Moore & Sandymoor ward in an incredibly close contest.

Ms Davidson recieved 399 votes, one more than Labour’s Anna Hutchinson (398) and 17 more than Richard Kinchin (372) of the Green Party.

Halton has been under Labour control since the local authority was formed in 1974.

Halton Borough Council count. Image: @HaltonBC/twitter

How many seats does each party have in Halton?

Labour won 16 of the 18 seats up for election in Thursday’s vote, with the Conservatives and Lib Dems taking one each.

Labour - 48 seats

Lib Dems - 3 seats

Conservatives - 3 seats

Local election - detailed results for Halton wards