A schizophrenic prisoner was kept in an almost black cell with broken windows - and hadn’t seen his mental health worker in the 20 weeks before his death- a new investigation has found.

Thirty-five-year-old Anthony Paine died by hanging in HMP Liverpool in 2018, and now, seven years later, a Prisons and Probation Service Ombudsman (PPO) report has been issued into the circumstances.

It follows on from a 2023 court case in which Custodial Manager Paul Fairhurst from Chorley and senior prison officer Rachel Jameson, from Prescot, were found not guilty of gross negligence manslaughter.

What’s the background?

Mr Paine was remanded into custody at HMP Liverpool on 2 October 2017 after pleading guilty to criminal damage and affray. He had a history of self-harm, substance misuse and mental health problems, including a diagnosis of schizophrenia. Despite being allocated a mental health key worker after arriving at Liverpool, he was not seen by her in the 20 weeks he was at the prison. The key worker said she had been unable to see him due to her heavy workload.

Elizabeth Moody, Acting Prisons and Probation Ombudsman, said this was “Unacceptable, especially as Mr Paine was supposed to be on a Care Programme Approach (an enhanced package of measures for those with mental health problems).”

Staff were monitoring Mr Paine under suicide and self-harm prevention procedures when he was found hanging and had failed to increase the frequency of observations when his risk escalated in the preceding hours. He had been left alone in his cell after his cellmate was moved out and had been found tying a noose to the light fitting.

“Appalled”

Ms Moody added: “Clearly Mr Paine was at high risk of suicide at that time. I am appalled at the condition of the cell that Mr Paine was moved to three days before he died. The walls and ceiling were painted a dark colour, almost black, the light was not working and the windows were broken. These were not acceptable living conditions for any prisoner, let alone one who had been assessed as at increased risk of suicide and self-harm.”

She added: “Mr Paine was a regular user of psychoactive substances (PS) and his use escalated in the days before his death. I am unable to say what influence Mr Paine’s PS use might have had on his decision to hang himself. I am concerned that the prison failed to follow its own substance misuse policy on the numerous occasions when Mr Paine was found under the influence of PS.

“This is a deeply disturbing case. In addition to the clear failings in the management of Mr Paine’s risks, it also raises issues about the adequacy of Liverpool’s response to the concerns raised last year by Her Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Prisons and subsequently echoed by the Justice Select Committee. In light of these concerns I am taking the unusual step of sending copies of this report to the Prisons Minister, the Chair of the Justice Select Committee and the Chief Inspector for their information.”

Anthony Paine, 35, killed himself at HMP Liverpool on February 19, 2018

Recommendations

The Ombudsman set out a list of recommendations, including:

• Staff remove ligatures from prisoners at the earliest opportunity;

• Set a frequency of observations that is appropriate to the level of risk and review the level of risk and frequency of observations immediately if the prisoner’s circumstances and/or presentation change, rather than waiting for the next ACCT review.

• Ensure that cell conditions are properly checked and documented, repairs are promptly reported and fully documented and prisoners are not placed in cells that do not meet the minimum requirements.

• The Head of Healthcare should ensure that mental health services meet the needs of prisoners by implementing a referral system that results in a timely, face-to-face assessment, ensuring that care plans are adhered to and adequate resources are available and ensuring prisoners have access to services equivalent to those in the community.

Action taken

Action has been taken on all of the recommendations since Mr Payne’s death in 2018, many improvements carried out within the year.

They include national Suicide and Self-Harm (SASH) training delivered to staff on a monthly basis through scheduled academy days, a ‘Room Ready’ process introduced to ensure that each cell is fit for occupation prior to anyone being assigned that cell, increased cell checks and rating systems, and a secondary health screening (‘wellman’ screening) now takes place by mental health within the first seven days in custody .