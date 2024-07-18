Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ministry of Wizards is more than just a store, the venue is a proper Harry Potter experience with the Hogwarts Express taking centre stage.

A magical store has opened in the heart of Liverpool, offering Hogwarts fans the chance to get their hands on some wizardly wonders.

Located on Lord Street, next to Dunkin Donuts, Ministry of Wizards opened earlier this month and is Liverpool’s ‘first exclusive Harry Potter store’. The team say ‘Muggles, wizards and elves’ are welcome and a whole host of Potter-themed items are available.

While Lord Street seems a strange location for the shop, I had to pay it a visit and it was hard to miss the armour and huge ‘Ministry of Wizards’ sign marking the entrance. Although I popped in on a weekday around midday, the store was absolutely heaving, filled with Harry Potter fanatics.

More than just a retail space, the venue is definitely a proper Harry Potter experience with the Hogwarts Express taking centre stage and providing the perfect photo opportunity. The decor feels very true to Harry Potter, with brick walls, grand ceilings, chandeliers and wanted posters dotted around.

The store is separated into sections, with different areas for each Hogwarts house, a section for mugs, a whole confectionery area, clothing and even a space dedicated to Harry Potter themed Christmas decorations. Potter fans can get their hands on themed stationery, pencil cases and bags and everyone’s favourite house elf, Dobby, also has his own little area. Though the shop was smaller than I expected, it definitely wasn’t disappointing and there was something for Potterheads of all ages. Even if you’re not a huge fan of the J.K. Rowling series, it’s well worth a visit and truly feels magical.