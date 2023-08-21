Register
BREAKING
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Johnson-Thompson wins remarkable gold at World Athletics Championship

Haute Dolci to launch Liverpool restaurant with secret menu and exclusive community - opening date

The luxury eatery serves up a range of sweet treats, such as waffles, sundaes and crepes.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 21st Aug 2023, 16:45 BST

A luxury restaurant chain will launch its new Liverpool restaurant this August, on one of the city’s most popular ‘foodie’ streets.

Located in the former Waterstones unit on Bold Street, Haute Dolci will open its doors this week, offering a range of sweet treats, such as waffles, sundaes and crepes.

Savoury delights include burgers and wraps, and there is a vegan menu, featuring fishless fingers, chink’n’uggets and a variety of sweet waffles. To drink, diners can expect delicious milkshakes, fruity cocktails and a range of teas and coffee.

Members can also access a secret menu on the restaurant’s app, as well as exclusive discounts and freebies. Described as ‘keyholders’, members are part of ‘an exclusive community of food lovers’.

Opening date: Created by Heavenly Desserts founder Nizam Mohamed, Haute Dolci will officially launch its Bold Street venue on Tuesday, August 22. The restaurant will be open from 10.00am - 8.00pm, seven days a week.

Related topics:Restaurant