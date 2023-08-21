The luxury eatery serves up a range of sweet treats, such as waffles, sundaes and crepes.

A luxury restaurant chain will launch its new Liverpool restaurant this August, on one of the city’s most popular ‘foodie’ streets.

Located in the former Waterstones unit on Bold Street, Haute Dolci will open its doors this week, offering a range of sweet treats, such as waffles, sundaes and crepes.

Savoury delights include burgers and wraps, and there is a vegan menu, featuring fishless fingers, chink’n’uggets and a variety of sweet waffles. To drink, diners can expect delicious milkshakes, fruity cocktails and a range of teas and coffee.

Members can also access a secret menu on the restaurant’s app, as well as exclusive discounts and freebies. Described as ‘keyholders’, members are part of ‘an exclusive community of food lovers’.