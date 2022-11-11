News bulletin: Haydock man jailed for life for the murder of his girlfriend, dockers strike comes to an end, Liverpool and Everton stars in World Cup squad.

A Haydock man has been jailed for life for the murder of his girlfriend and the attempted murder of two men.

Robert Massey, 43 plead guilty to murdering 49-year-old Jacqueline Forest in her own home in August this year. The cause of death was given as blunt force trauma to the head and manual asphyxiation by strangulation or suffocation.

Massey, of Piele Road, was sentenced to a minimum of 28 years in prison at Liverpool Crown Court

Detective Chief Inspector Allison Woods of Merseyside Police said: “This was a truly shocking and brutal assault which led to the tragic death of Jacqueline Forest in her own home.

“Nobody can begin to understand the impact the circumstances and fact of her sudden death has had on her family and friends.

“Nothing can bring Jacqueline back but I hope that the prison sentence Massey must now serve will give them a sense of justice and allow them to finally move on with their lives

🪧 The Liverpool dockers strike has come to an end after workers voted to accept an improved pay offer. Port of Liverpool owners Peel Ports offered pay hikes of between 14% and 18%, to bring an end to a wave of industrial action which began in September.