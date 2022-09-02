Haydock murder update: Man named and charged after woman found dead in her home
A post mortem has revealed the cause of death as blunt force trauma to the head and manual asphyxiation.
A man has today been charged with murder following the discovery of the body of a woman in Haydock.
Jacqueline Forrest, 49, was found dead at a house in Piele Road, Haydock, on Wednesday 31 August and a post mortem revealed the cause of death as blunt force trauma to the head and manual asphyxiation by strangulation or suffocation.
Robert Massey, 43 years, of Piele Road has been charged with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder.He has been remanded into custody and will appear at Liverpool Remand Court tomorrow, Saturday 3 September.
Merseyside Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident in Piele Road but are continuing to appeal for anyone with information to contact us via DM @MerPolCC, call 101 or contact @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 quoting log 234 of 31st August.
Domestic Abuse help
If someone is in immediate danger they should dial 999 and speak to an operator although openly speaking is not always an option.The Silent Solution is a service which means a vulnerable person can call 999 and alert the police, by pressing ’55.’ This will indicate that help is needed and police will respond.