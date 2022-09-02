A post mortem has revealed the cause of death as blunt force trauma to the head and manual asphyxiation.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man has today been charged with murder following the discovery of the body of a woman in Haydock.

Jacqueline Forrest, 49, was found dead at a house in Piele Road, Haydock, on Wednesday 31 August and a post mortem revealed the cause of death as blunt force trauma to the head and manual asphyxiation by strangulation or suffocation.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robert Massey, 43 years, of Piele Road has been charged with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder.He has been remanded into custody and will appear at Liverpool Remand Court tomorrow, Saturday 3 September.

Merseyside Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident in Piele Road but are continuing to appeal for anyone with information to contact us via DM @MerPolCC, call 101 or contact @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 quoting log 234 of 31st August.

Domestic Abuse help