'Rising indie band' The K's announced as headline act for St Helens Christmas lights switch-on 2023

St Helens and Earlestown will soon see their town centres twinkling with beautiful Christmas lights.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 13th Nov 2023, 18:04 GMT
A rising Merseyside band is taking to the stage in St Helens this Christmas, for the borough's annual festive lights switch-ons.

St Helens and Earlestown will soon see their town centres twinkling with beautiful Christmas lights, which will be turned on on November 25 and December 2 respectively.

Earlestown's very own four-piece band, The K's - who have supported the likes of Blondie, Liam Gallagher - will headline both events. The band said it is an "absolute privilege" to be involved, having spent their own childhoods watching the lights be turned on each Christmas.

A spokesperson for St Helens Borough Council said they are "delighted" and described The K's as "one of the North's fastest rising indie bands of 2023".

The switch-on events will also feature a free ice rink, funfair, face painting and local performers.

St Helens Christmas lights switch-on 

📍Church Square, St Helens.

📅 November 25, 2023.

🕧  12.30pm to 6.00pm.

Earlestown Christmas lights switch-on 

📍Earlestown Town Centre.

📅 December 2, 2023.

🕧  1.00pm to 7.00pm. Lights switched on at 6.00pm.

