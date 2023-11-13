'Rising indie band' The K's announced as headline act for St Helens Christmas lights switch-on 2023
St Helens and Earlestown will soon see their town centres twinkling with beautiful Christmas lights.
A rising Merseyside band is taking to the stage in St Helens this Christmas, for the borough's annual festive lights switch-ons.
Earlestown's very own four-piece band, The K's - who have supported the likes of Blondie, Liam Gallagher - will headline both events. The band said it is an "absolute privilege" to be involved, having spent their own childhoods watching the lights be turned on each Christmas.
A spokesperson for St Helens Borough Council said they are "delighted" and described The K's as "one of the North's fastest rising indie bands of 2023".
The switch-on events will also feature a free ice rink, funfair, face painting and local performers.
St Helens Christmas lights switch-on
📍Church Square, St Helens.
📅 November 25, 2023.
🕧 12.30pm to 6.00pm.
Earlestown Christmas lights switch-on
📍Earlestown Town Centre.
📅 December 2, 2023.
🕧 1.00pm to 7.00pm. Lights switched on at 6.00pm.