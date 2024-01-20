Headlines: Council elects first female leader, teen in court on terrorism charges

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

🗳️ Sefton Council has confirmed the appointment of Cllr Marion Atkinson as its new council leader. The Labour councillor is the first female council leader in Sefton's history and is now the only female council leader in the Liverpool City Region. The appointment comes after former council leader, Cllr Ian Maher made the surprise announcement he would be stepping down from the position he has had held since 2015.

⚖️ A teenager from Liverpool has appeared in court charged with terrorism offences. 19-year-old Jacob Graham from Norris Green denies two counts of the preparation of terrorist acts and four counts of possession of information for terrorist purposes. The trial at Manchester Crown Court is expected to last up to six weeks.

