Headlines: Late night Eurovision trains and Hooters controversy

🦉Liverpool Council is taking the city's branch of Hooters to court over its controversial outdoor signs. In April, the business was given 14 days to remove the signs or face prosecution. Managing director Rachael Moss said she had not received notice of such a position and criticised the council.
🚉 Merseyrail is extending its services to ensure Eurovision fans can return to their homes and hotels across the city region. Late night trains will run on Northern and Wirral lines on Saturday, 13 May, into the early hours of Sunday, 14 May. Wirral line passengers can only board late-night trains at Liverpool Central, and Northern line passengers at Moorfields. All other stations will only allow passengers to alight and exit the station.
🌆 The UK Government's Eurovision minister has been in Liverpool for the duration of the events and has heaped praise on the show it has put on. Stuart Andrew said, "This is an opportunity to showcase Liverpool, the wider region, to 160m people, and I really hope the benefits will be felt by businesses and the tourist industry across this region."