Headlines: Late night Eurovision trains and Hooters controversy

🦉Liverpool Council is taking the city's branch of Hooters to court over its controversial outdoor signs. In April, the business was given 14 days to remove the signs or face prosecution. Managing director Rachael Moss said she had not received notice of such a position and criticised the council.

🚉 Merseyrail is extending its services to ensure Eurovision fans can return to their homes and hotels across the city region. Late night trains will run on Northern and Wirral lines on Saturday, 13 May, into the early hours of Sunday, 14 May. Wirral line passengers can only board late-night trains at Liverpool Central, and Northern line passengers at Moorfields. All other stations will only allow passengers to alight and exit the station.

Advertisement

Advertisement