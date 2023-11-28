Highly-anticipated Liverpool Christmas Light Show returns for 2023 with 30,000 twinkling lights
The show is free to enjoy, however, all donations raised will go to Alder Hey Children's Hospital.
The spectacular Liverpool Christmas Light Show is set to return this week, spreading festive joy and raising money for Alder Hey.
Running for its third year, the event will see more than 30,000 lights synchronise with a festive soundtrack.
A collection bucket will be available for donations at every show or you can visit the Donation Stand and donate via card. A raffle will also take place, with more information available here.
While you will have to wait until December to see the full spectacle, a sneak peek on Facebook shows twinkling trees, Mickey Mouse shaped lights, candy canes and falling snow.
When and where can I see the Liverpool Christmas Light Show in 2023?
The highly anticipated switch on will take place on Friday, December 1 at 6.00pm. Shows will be held every night until December 31 at 6.00pm, 7.00pm and 8.00pm. The Liverpool Christmas Light Show is held outside 7 Palmerston Drive, Hunts Cross, Liverpool, L25 9GD.