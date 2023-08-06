It will bring the taste and the secrets of the Algarve to the Wirral.

The owners of one an award-winning wine bar are gearing up open their first restaurant in Wirral.

Steven Burgess and Josh Moore own and run popular Castle Street bar, BoBo, and will launch the new venue in West Kirby this month.

The restaurant will open on the corner of Banks Road and Salisbury Avenue on August 17, with a focus on the flavours of Portugal and Spain, bringing the taste and the secrets of the Algarve to the Wirral.

BoBo has become highly rated since opening in Liverpool, being described as “the best small bar in the city centre”, named runner up in Best Bar in the North by the prestigious Observer Food Monthly and shortlisted as Best Bar in the City Region at the Merseyside Independent Business awards.

Steven and Josh, former AA rosette chefs, have extensive experience in hospitality and have also opened well known venues across the region such as Camp & Furnace and Love Lane Brewery.

Josh said “authenticity is everything” and explained that he and Steven are aiming to do something “totally different” with their food.

He added: “We will be working with local food and wine suppliers wherever possible, but many of the menus’ elements will be sourced from Spain and Portugal. It’s the same with our wine selections, which are carefully curated but also super accessible to everyone who enjoys a glass, as well as with our list of homemade sangrias and cocktails which recall holidays in the Iberian sunshine, whatever the weather.”

About BoBo West Kirby: The restaurant’s all-day menus will consist of popular favourites such as spins on brunch, lazy lunch plates and sharing dishes. And extending their love affair with classic Portuguese dishes, BoBo’s dessert menu also celebrates national icons including Pastéis de Nata and dishes that are reminiscent of Spain, Portugal and Southern France, such as the classic and ever popular end to an Iberian feast, chocolate mousse.