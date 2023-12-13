Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A highly-regarded restaurant just outside of Merseyside has once again been named amongst the best in the UK.

With two Michelin stars and a green Michelin star Moor Hall continues to impress and has been featured in Harden's Top 100 UK Restaurants.

Harden’s is the UK’s original ‘user-generated content’ restaurant guide, with ratings derived statistically from an annual survey and the 2024 guide featured 2,800 restaurants. A total of 30,000 reports were submitted from a survey of 2,500 diners and estaurants at all price levels are listed: from street food vendors to the country’s most ambitious dining rooms.

While no Merseyside eateries have made it into the annual list, Moor Hall placed at number six and is located just north of Liverpool, in the heart of Aughton. Headed by renowned chef Mark Birchall, the restaurant launched in 2014 and serves up delicious and unique meals, with the Provence menu costing £225 per person.