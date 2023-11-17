“He is thankfully OK, he's just got a few scrapes and bruised pride.”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The hilarious footage above shows the moment a Liverpool dad - who works as a roofer - fell off the roof of his own home extension while trying to clean the windows.

Thomas Leather, 29, was trying to clean the skylight when he started slipping down the tiles. And before he can get his balance he slides off the roof entirely, hitting the gutter on the way down.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The dad-of-one from Liverpool luckily escaped without any major injuries. But wife Helen, 28, who says she’d just asked him to do ‘one job’, says he walked away with bruised pride.

Helen said: “I’d asked him to do one job and clean the windows. I was washing the dishes and then I heard this noise and thought he’d just dropped something.

“We’ve got a little two-year-old boy who kept asking ‘daddy, why did you just do that?’