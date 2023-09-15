Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Theresa May has said a senior Tory minister "hid in a cupboard" to avoid meeting the families of the Hillsborough disaster. The claims come as the former Prime Minister has been speaking to journalists ahead of the publication of her new book.

She said she had been told that a secretary of state had sought to cower away rather than meet with representatives of families of the 97 Liverpool fans who were killed as a result of the tragic stadium crush in 1989.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to BBC Radio Merseyside, Mrs May, who was home secretary at the time in 2010, said “it exemplified a sense” of the attitude of some colleagues.

Peter Scarfe, Chairman of Hillsborough Survivors Support Alliance (HSA), said: "People can make their own opinions and views of Theresa May, and there’s plenty of stuff available to give you a true story of who Theresa May is and what her politics are. These statements, for me, is to persuade people to buy her book and try and reinvent her career."

HSA is a not-for-profit organisation who rely on donations to raise money to offer much needed help to Hillsborough Survivors.

Peter Scarfe, Chairman of Hillsborough Survivors Support Alliance

Peter added: "As a Hillsborough survivor myself and others who worked on it with me with a therapist, we understand, we get it. We know exactly what people are going through. People think that their story is unique because they don’t talk about it. You’ll find more than 90% of Hillsborough survivors, don’t talk about it."

Advertisement

Advertisement

More recently they've had support from the LFC Foundation and FA for those affected by the chaotic scenes in Paris during the 2022 UEFA Champions League final, when Liverpool fans were mistreated by French police.

The HSA provides support, therapy, education and mental health awareness for anyone who is a survivor of the disaster as well as partners or family members.

As well as the HSA Website and social media, there's support available via WhatsApp groups. Peter says, for all those who need it, support is there.