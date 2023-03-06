The pub is a Grade II* listed building and is considered to be a shining star of Edwardian architecture.

The Vines on Lime Street is set to re-open in ‘less than a month’ after closing for a major refurbishment.

The iconic pub was bought by The 1936 Pub Company, which owns a number of venues across Liverpool, including The Red Lion on Slater Street and Lark Lane’s The Green Man.

Known as ‘The Big House’ by locals, the pub originally opened in 1867 and rebuilt in its current style in 1907, by Walter Thomas who also designed the Philharmonic Dining Rooms. The Walkers, owners of the Walker Art Gallery, commissioned the 1907 rebuild, and the new owners will be in communication with the gallery throughout the refurb.

The Grade II* listed building is considered to be a shining star of Edwardian architecture and the new owners are aiming to retain and restore its original features.

Progress of the refurbishment is being shared on The Vines’ instagram page, with regular photo and video updates. The latest shows the pub’s original open fire places proudly showing flames, with the caption stating its likely the first time they’ve been used in fifty years.

Other updates include the discovery of original terrazzo flooring, the restoration of ceilings and a deer head being placed on the wall - a key design feature in its sister pub, The Red Lion. The Vines said the pub is set to re-open in ‘less than a month.’

The billiards room before refurb. Image: Phil Nash/Wikimedia