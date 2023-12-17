4 . St Nicholas Church, Fleetwood, Lancashire - Grade II Listed

This impressive church is a rare example in the north of England by Lawrence King, one of the leading ecclesiastical architects of the post-war period. Built between 1960 and 1962, its bold sculptural design in the form of an upturned boat is dominated by sheer tower walls and tall copper clad roofs with unusual triangular dormer windows representing sails. Its upturned boat design was created by King to emphasise Fleetwood’s strong maritime connections, and its dedication to St Nicholas, the Patron Saint of Sailors, cements this association. The light and lofty interior, with multiple trusses rising from the ground like the ribs of a ship, even incorporates red and green port and starboard lights either side of the crossing. There are many original fixtures and fittings including some very finely carved and painted statues of The Virgin Mary and St Nicholas, designed by the architect himself. Lawrence King was a gifted designer and an important voice in the addition of artworks to churches after the Second World War (Faith Craft) which produced different works intended for the beautification of worship.