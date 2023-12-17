A number of remarkable historic buildings were added to the National Heritage List for England in 2023, protecting them for future generations.
Buildings granted the special 'Listed' status this year include a number of Liverpool and Merseyside sites, celebrated for their architectural and historic interest.
Amongst those added to National Heritage List this year is a flamboyant Edwardian Baroque furniture showroom on London Road, which dates all the way to 1899. The building's exterior includes decorated terracotta, embellished windows and a landmark clock tower.
The ghost of its external painted lettering ‘THE LIVERPOOL FURNISHING CO’ still exists, more than 100 years after the company ceased trading and the building was converted into a bank and offices.
Awarded Grade II Listed status, the building is considered to be 'of special interest' and joins more than 1,000 other Liverpool structures on the list.
Below are the some of most remarkable and quirky buildings in the North West, including Merseyside, which were added to the National Heritage List for England in 2023.
1. Liverpool Cricket Club, Aigburth Road, Liverpool - Grade II listed
Built in 1880 by renowned architect Thomas Harnett Harrison, the historic cricket pavilion in Aigburth holds the distinction of being the oldest one in the country, that is located at a first-class cricket ground. The Grade II Listed status recognises the pavilion’s special architectural features and its significant place in the history of cricket and sporting events in the North West. Despite several modifications throughout the 20th century, including changes to the balcony, veranda, and tiered terrace, the pavilion has retained its significance and continued to serve as a cherished venue for cricket and other functions. Photo: Historic England Archive
2. Former Liverpool Furnishing Company showroom, London Road, Liverpool - Grade II Listed
This majestic furniture showroom dates back to 1899, when it was purpose-built for a successful company then operating next door, run by Jacob Lipson. The flamboyant Edwardian Baroque exterior includes decorated terracotta, embellished windows and a landmark clock tower. It is a good example of a late 19th century commercial building. The ghost of its external painted lettering ‘THE LIVERPOOL FURNISHING CO’ still exists, more than 100 years after the company ceased trading and the building was converted into a bank and offices. Jacob Lipson was a prominent figure in the local Jewish community, after having emigrated from Poland. He became president of the New Hebrew Congregation, worshipping in the Hope Place synagogue. The opening of his new building was celebrated with a Jewish blessing and a banquet in the basement. Photo: The Historic England Archive
3. Deep Pit Railway Footbridge, Hindley, Greater Manchester - Grade II Listed
This unusually long, single-span, wrought-iron pedestrian railway footbridge dates from 1887. It was built during the peak period of railway bridge construction and spanned nine tracks, with an unusual large ramp on the south side rather than steps leading up to it. It has survived with very little alteration and its architectural interest lies in its elegant design. Photo: The Historic England Archive
4. St Nicholas Church, Fleetwood, Lancashire - Grade II Listed
This impressive church is a rare example in the north of England by Lawrence King, one of the leading ecclesiastical architects of the post-war period. Built between 1960 and 1962, its bold sculptural design in the form of an upturned boat is dominated by sheer tower walls and tall copper clad roofs with unusual triangular dormer windows representing sails. Its upturned boat design was created by King to emphasise Fleetwood’s strong maritime connections, and its dedication to St Nicholas, the Patron Saint of Sailors, cements this association.
The light and lofty interior, with multiple trusses rising from the ground like the ribs of a ship, even incorporates red and green port and starboard lights either side of the crossing. There are many original fixtures and fittings including some very finely carved and painted statues of The Virgin Mary and St Nicholas, designed by the architect himself. Lawrence King was a gifted designer and an important voice in the addition of artworks to churches after the Second World War (Faith Craft) which produced different works intended for the beautification of worship.