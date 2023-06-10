⚫ Liverpool's historic Epstein Theatre is set to close on Friday, 30 June. Liverpool City Council's decision not to renew or extend the current lease or offer any further financial support comes from financial pressures on the council's budget. Ticket holders for cancelled performances will receive an automatic refund.

⚫ The Crown Prosecution Service on Merseyside is the first in the country to successfully apply for the courts to impose new measures to stop persistent knife crime offenders. The steps are being piloted to see if they effectively reduce knife crime and prevent persistent offending.

