Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A beautiful Liverpool gem is set to become a 'leading visitor attraction' after receiving a £245,000 funding boost.

One of the UK’s oldest horticultural hidden treasures, the city's historic Botanical Collection will be given a permanent home, following a successful bid which Liverpool City Council submitted to The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located within Croxteth Hall’s walled garden, the collection - founded by William Roscoe - dates back to 1803 and was is globally respected and has ‘National Plant Collections’ status. The collection is made up of thousands of different plants, including orchids, ferns, begonia and tropical species, which are all maintained by a small, dedicated number of gardeners based at the hall. According to Liverpool Council, "a detailed project plan is now being developed which will see the culturally significant collection nurtured and developed, with plans to open it up to the public to become a leading visitor attraction in the city."

Initial works will see the restoration of The Peach House, which will become the gateway to the collection and will house some of the key botanical exhibits. Currently in a state of disrepair, new glazing is required in order for it to be a suitable home for the hundreds of varieties of plant species in Liverpool’s ownership.

Croxteth Hall Walled Garden. Image: Rept0n1x, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons

The council will work with the botanist team at National Museums Liverpool, as well as the universities and the new Liverpool Botanical Trust and hope that the National Lottery funding "will act as a catalyst for other funding streams" and help Liverpool's Botanical Collection "to become a centre of horticultural excellence" and establish connections with the likes of Kew Gardens and RHS Garden Bridgewater.

Councillor Harry Doyle, Liverpool City Council’s Cabinet member for Health, Wellbeing and Culture, said: “We are massively proud of Liverpool’s Botanical Collection and this Heritage Fund grant is an essential stepping-stone to us making positive changes which will future-proof the collection, allowing it to develop and flourish.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The botanical importance of this collection can never be underestimated – it includes rare plants that are of medical, educational, scientific and horticultural significance and as one of the oldest of its kind in the world, we need plans in place do it justice. It’s not good enough that it’s a hidden gem. We want this vital asset to bloom in every sense and for it to become yet another reason why we attract visitors to the city.

“We’re at the early stages of the project but our heritage team is already having encouraging conversations which will hopefully result in more funding which means we can make these ambitious plans a reality.”

“I’ve been visiting here for over 25 years and I still find new pathways and areas to enjoy” one visitor wrote regarding Croxteth Hall.

According to Liverpool City Council, future plans are as follows: