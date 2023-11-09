The venue was once a thriving nightclub but closed in 2008.

Plans have been lodged to demolish an iconic Liverpool building to make way for a new housing development, comprising 90 rent to buy apartments.

Once a thriving dance venue and nightclub, The Grafton Ballroom closed in 2008 for refurbishment and was set to reopen as a comedy club, however, the venue has been vacant since.

Officially opening in 1924, The Grafton was a grand ballroom and featured live performances from The Beatles in the 60s.

Since its closure, local residents have campaigned for the venue to reopen, however, it could soon be gone for good.

In an application sent to Liverpool City Council's planning department, Equans Regeneration Limited is seeking permission for the demolition of the vacant building and structures, and for the erection of a new residential development. The applicant would retain the Grafton Rooms iconic facade.

According to the planning statement, 'the application proposes to provide a total of 90 new one- and two-bed homes. 100% of the dwellings proposed will be affordable and will be provided and managed by registered provider of affordable homes, Sovini.'

The Grafton Ballroom (or Grafton Rooms) could be demolished under new plans. Photo: Rodhullandemu, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons

The applicant added: "Following years of disuse, The vacant building now has a forlorn appearance. All windows are boarded, vegetation grows from the roof and the original shallow pediment that crowned the eaves parapet above the entrance has collapsed. On the east side of the frontage is a large, functional flat-roofed block which appears to have been added at a later date than the original building."

The development aims to 'improve the appearance and function of a vacant and derelict building' and 'conserve the historic environment' and 'the Edwardian Neoclassical elevation frontage'.