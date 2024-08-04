The former gastropub has been ‘brought back to life’ by the 1936 Pub Company.

An historic Liverpool pub will reopen to the public next week, following its shock closure last year.

The Monro on Duke Street was ‘forced to close’ in October 2023, leaving staff without jobs and many loyal customers losing their Christmas bookings. Built in the late 18th century, the pub is named after the three-masted sailing ship ‘The James Monro’ and was Grade II listed in 1985.

The former gastropub has been ‘brought back to life’ by the 1936 Pub Company - known for the Vines, Queen of Hope Street and Red Lion - and ‘reimagined as a 100-year-old Dublin pub’ that will serve ten cask ales and stouts.

After months of anticipation, it has now been revealed that the ‘all new’ Monro will open its doors on August 8. In a post on social media, the team said: “All yours from August 8, kids”

The Monro will feature two beer gardens, homemade pies, a range of local ales and will be decked out in the 1936 Pub Company’s unique decor. Punters can expect antiques, real fires and live sport.