Historic Merseyside town hall to be transformed as revival plans lodged
Plans have submitted for the regeneration of an historic Grade II Listed town hall. Built in 1893, Earlestown Town Hall has laid vacant since 2008 and was granted Listed status in the same year, due to its ‘striking five-stage clock tower’ and ‘ambitious’ architectural design.
Now, under new plans submitted by St Helens Borough Council and its development partner English Cities Fund (ECF). the historic building could be reopened to the public with community meeting rooms, flexible workspaces and a new courtyard garden and café area, as well as public toilets. It's main hall - once host to a concert by The Beatles - would be revived as a performance and events space, developing the evening economy in the historic market town of Earlestown.
Seeking full planning permission and Listed Building Consent for the refurbishment, the submissions follow last month’s reserved matters proposals to revive Earlestown’s Market Square and a comprehensive public consultation at the end of 2023.
According to the planning statement, works would include ‘minimal demolition’ - including the upper floor mezzanine - and ‘careful restoration’ of key historic features, such as the staircase, clock tower and entrance foyer.
The ground floor could be used for a variety of uses, such as offices, a café and a library, as well as toilet provisions for local traders, including an accessible and Changing Places facilities. Proposals for the first floor include a multi-functional theatre, theatre or events space with retractable seating and changing rooms.
The proposed development also includes a courtyard area with a walled garden and dedicated space for community growing of edible herbs and vegetables.
Discussing the proposals, Councillor David Baines, leader of St Helens Borough Council, said: "Local residents and businesses are keen for positive change to begin, and these designs for Earlestown reflect our ambitions to make this happen - and in a way that celebrates and builds on our proud local character and qualities.
"In Earlestown, the proposals for a much more attractive, user-friendly and flexible Market Square and a fully restored and reopened historic Town Hall will help to deliver the diverse, vibrant town centre the community deserves."
Separate proposals for accessibility and environmental improvements to Earlestown Rail Station are being developed by St Helens Borough Council with partners from the rail industry as part of the Levelling Up Fund Round 2 programme. Plans are being funded by a £20m grant from Round 2 of the Government's Levelling Up Fund (LUF) with £8m in matched funding provided by St Helens Borough Council, and are being brought forward by ECF, the regeneration joint venture of developer Muse, Homes England, and Legal & General.
