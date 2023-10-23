The new venue opens in under a week.

Doogles Donuts are set to open a brand-new venue on one of Liverpool’s most popular streets.

The hit doughnut joint has thrived since opening its first store in 2020, with a fourth venue launching on Mann Island at the start of this year.

Serving a selection of bespoke doughnuts and milkshakes, Doogles Donuts can already be found in Prescot, Kirkby, Mann Island and Lark Lane and now a new store is coming to South Liverpool.

Sharing hints on Instagram over the last week, the Doogles team have been fairly secretive about the new venue, however, one final clue gave the game away on Sunday (October 22). Despite blanking out the names of neighbouring stores, it appears that the new location is the ever-popular Allerton Road.

The photo shared by Doogles shows Derek’s and Claire House, with a doughnut emoji in between the two, suggesting it will be opening in the former Scoops site. Hundreds of customers quickly took to the comments to announce they had cracked the code, with Doogles expected to officially confirm the location later today (Monday, October 23).