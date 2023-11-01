Hollywood star Tom Hanks is coming to the Liverpool Empire - how to buy tickets, presale details & date
The Oscar-winning actor and director will be live on stage for ‘An Evening with Tom Hanks’ show.
Hollywood legend Tom Hanks is coming to Liverpool next month for a special event at the city’s Empire theatre. The actor and director has turned his considerable talents to writing and is coming to town to promote his debut novel, The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece.
The Oscar-winning star of Philadelphia and Forrest Gump will be live on stage for ‘An Evening with Tom Hanks’ show to discuss his book, which is a wildly ambitious story of the making of a colossal, star-studded, multimillion-dollar superhero action film, and the humble comic book that inspired it all.
The 67-year-old Saving Private Ryan and Apollo 13 actor will be exploring why he created the novel and how he wanted to capture the changes in American culture over the past 80 years. He will delve into the colourful cast of characters and explain how he drew on his own career in Hollywood for inspiration.
How to get tickets and show date
Each live ticket holder will receive a copy of the book The Making of Another Motion Picture Masterpiece (RRP £22). Tickets for the show at Liverpool’s Empire Theatre on Wednesday, November 29, will be available from ATGTickets.com/Liverpool. Members can access the pre-sale at 11am on Thursday, November 2, and tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday, November 3.