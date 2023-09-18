Home Bargains announces three days of store closures

The shops will shut their doors for extra days over the Christmas period as a thank you to staff.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Discount retailer Home Bargains has announced it will be closing all of its UK stores for three days over the Christmas period to allow staff to enjoy the festivities with their loved ones.

All branches will close on Christmas Day (December 25), Boxing Day (December 26), and New Year’s Day (January 1) and are expected to close early on Christmas Eve (December 24), as in previous years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The move by Home Bargains’ Liverpool billionaire owner Tom Morris has received praise from shoppers, who have suggested ‘all retail shops should close’ like they used to over the festive period.

In a statement posted to Instagram on Friday, the retailer said: “CHRISTMAS ANNOUNCEMENT. All of our stores will be closing for Boxing Day & New Years Day.

“We would like to thank all our staff for how hard you have worked this past year, and want you to relax and enjoy the Christmas break with your loved ones. Love from team HB”.

It’s not the first bold move Home Bargains have made in relation to Christmas, the chain started selling festive decorations back in August. A decision that didn’t go down so well with the public.

Home Bargains, in Leeds, West Yorks, has started to sell Christmas decorations in August.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Customers at Home Bargains called the chain’s festive decision “depressing”, with one Scrooge writing: “Who allowed the lunatics to run the asylum?”