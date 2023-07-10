Home Bargains are opening more than 60 in-store bakeries across the UK, including at several Merseyside branches. The new food department will offer a range of fresh baked goods, including sausage rolls, baguettes, doughnuts and cinnamon whirls.

The retail giant is installing the bakeries at 64 locations in all, with 20 expected to open in the next 12 months. Ten bakeries will be launched in Merseyside, at the following branches:

Southport

Norris Green

Old Swan

Litherland

Speke

Holt Road

Prescot

Newton-Le-Willows

Great Homer Street

Edge Lane

A spokesperson for Home Bargains said: “In recent years the market for fresh baked good in the UK has grown significantly and the bakeries we have introduced at stores nationwide have allowed customers to enjoy our competitively priced fresh bakery range. We are looking forward to introducing more bakeries in stores as we roll out our fresh bakery range for customers across the UK to enjoy.”

On the menu:

Sausage rolls

Baguettes

Demi baguettes

Scotch rolls

Doughnuts

Tiger rolls

Mini doughnuts

Cookies

Vanilla crowns

Cinnamon whirls

Chocolate and hazelnut croissants

Maple and pecan plaits

Chocolate twists

Cheese twists