A street lamp was damaged in the incident and a cordon was placed around the property.

Homes were evacuated in Anfield on Sunday night, after a house tumbled to the ground.

At around 10.35pm on Sunday (December 10), Merseyside Fire and Rescue service received reports that a house at the junction of Arkles Road and Anfield Road had collapsed. Two fire engines and the search and rescue team arrived on scene at 10.40pm, as well as an ambulance and police officers.

The three story end of terrace property was under renovation and unoccupied, and the rescue service said one gable end involving the first, second, and rear of the property collapsed.

A nearby bar shared shocking images of the incident on X (formerly Twitter), which show bricks sprawled across the road and emergency services at the scene.

Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service said neighbouring properties were evacuated and nobody was injured in incident.

Providing an update on Monday morning, a spokesperson for Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service said: "Fire Service personnel gained access to the affected property just after midnight to enable Cadent to isolate the gas supply. Shortly after, the electricity to the premises was also isolated and local authority contractors and Highways attended scene."

"The building surveyor advised that the demolition team will return at 03.00 with appropriate equipment. The surveyor’s plan was to remove gable end, roof and front of building to first floor level, while the dig team would disconnect the electrical supply at the front to the property as well as disconnect the lamp post affected.

"Crews completed a search of ground and basement levels, and the first floor was inspected externally by the demolition team. Police remained in attendance to maintain the cordon during demolition works."