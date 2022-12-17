Households in Merseyside have been left with no running water in their homes due to frozen pipes, United Utilities say.
The company has also warned that the freezing temperatures being endured across Merseyside could also leave some households with reduced water pressure.
The water provider says the issues are likely due to frozen pipes in the home and have advised customers to wait for them to thaw as temperatures rise over the weekend.
Although, with a yellow weather warning for ice in place over Merseyside for Sunday morning, the issues could reoccur.
In a message sent to customers, United Utilities said: “Due to freezing weather conditions, a number of our customers are experiencing no water or reduced pressure, caused by frozen pipes in their home.
“The weather is set to warm up over the weekend and any frozen pipes in your home will begin to thaw.”
The company added that some pipes may leak or burst during the thaw as a result of being frozen and issued further guidance to customers.
What to do if your water pipes are frozen
- As the temperature rises, check your pipes in any cold places such as the loft or garage - can you spot any water dripping from the pipe?
- Find your stop tap, which is usually under the kitchen sink and turn it clockwise to turn off the water.
- Turn off your heating, open all your taps to drain the system quickly.
- Soak up any escaping water with towels.
- Check with your home insurance company to see if you’re covered for leaks and bursts or call a plumber.
- If you need to find a plumber in your area visit www.watersafe.org.uk
- If water has leaked near your electrics switch them off at the mains.