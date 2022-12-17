The utilities company says freezing temperatures have affected homes getting water.

Households in Merseyside have been left with no running water in their homes due to frozen pipes, United Utilities say.

The company has also warned that the freezing temperatures being endured across Merseyside could also leave some households with reduced water pressure.

Advertisement

The water provider says the issues are likely due to frozen pipes in the home and have advised customers to wait for them to thaw as temperatures rise over the weekend.

Although, with a yellow weather warning for ice in place over Merseyside for Sunday morning, the issues could reoccur.

In a message sent to customers, United Utilities said: “Due to freezing weather conditions, a number of our customers are experiencing no water or reduced pressure, caused by frozen pipes in their home.

“The weather is set to warm up over the weekend and any frozen pipes in your home will begin to thaw.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The company added that some pipes may leak or burst during the thaw as a result of being frozen and issued further guidance to customers.

What to do if your water pipes are frozen