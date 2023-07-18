Liverpool’s controversial yet iconic Hooters restaurant and bar is on the lookout for new staff members, including the chance to be a ‘Hooters girl’.

The Water Street venue launched in November 2022 and many local ladies are part of the large team, known for singing and dancing on shift. Hooters are looking for new people to join the crew and wear their famous orange shorts.

The jobs: Hooters Liverpool are hiring for two different roles, with several full-time and part-time positions available.

Assistant Manager: Hooters are looking for a full time Assistant Manager who will receive a ‘competitive salary’ and other benefits including flextime and the potential for international travel. You can apply here.

The job description reads: “Are you passionate about great customer service? Fanatical about food? Want to be part of an ambitious and growing business? Does this sound like you? Then you are the Assistant Manager we are looking for! We are on the lookout for a driven and passionate Duty Manager to join our Liverpool restaurant. Are you ready for the next challenge in your career?”

Hooters Girls: A number of part-time and full-time positions are available as a ‘Hooters girl’ and benefits include flextime. You can apply here.

