Liverpool’s controversial yet iconic Hooters restaurant and bar is on the lookout for new staff members, including the chance to be a ‘Hooters girl’.
The Water Street venue launched in November 2022 and many local ladies are part of the large team, known for singing and dancing on shift. Hooters are looking for new people to join the crew and wear their famous orange shorts.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The jobs: Hooters Liverpool are hiring for two different roles, with several full-time and part-time positions available.
Assistant Manager: Hooters are looking for a full time Assistant Manager who will receive a ‘competitive salary’ and other benefits including flextime and the potential for international travel. You can apply here.
The job description reads: “Are you passionate about great customer service? Fanatical about food? Want to be part of an ambitious and growing business? Does this sound like you? Then you are the Assistant Manager we are looking for! We are on the lookout for a driven and passionate Duty Manager to join our Liverpool restaurant. Are you ready for the next challenge in your career?”
Hooters Girls: A number of part-time and full-time positions are available as a ‘Hooters girl’ and benefits include flextime. You can apply here.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The job description reads: “This is the chance you have been waiting for, to finally be appreciated, to finally find your true calling in life…..to finally be who you were destined to be. If you are hard working, a happy fun person who wants to seize a great opportunity with both hands, well come and apply. Be an iconic Hooters Girl. With flexible hours, amazing pay and the chance to wear the famous orange shorts……what are you waiting for!”