BREAKING
Emily Bonner
By Emily Bonner
Published 25th Apr 2023, 22:09 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 06:01 BST

😷 Knowsley had the highest rate of deaths from respiratory illnesses in the UK in 2021, new figures show. Thousands of people die from lung conditions every year – such as flu, pneumonia and lung disease. Figures from the Office for National Statistics show 178 deaths from respiratory illness for every 100,000 people in Knowsley.

🦉A bid to keep up controversial neon signs outside the Liverpool branch of Hooters has been rejected. The American food chain opened its second UK branch in Liverpool last year. Based on the conservation area, Water Street, Hooters had sought permission to display large illuminated signs and banners.

👩‍🎤 Care home residents across Merseyside are set to join in the fun of Eurovision. Residents at Sedgemoor Dementia Support Hub were given a preview of the musical and multi-sensory initiatives set to roll out across May. Arts Organisations have worked alongside Liverpool City Council to ensure older people don't miss out.

