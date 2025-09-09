Liverpool city centre | Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

A community interest company hoping to deliver a one-stop community hub have expressed frustration after a dream piece of land was denied to them by the city council.

In 2007, following a project by Liverpool John Moores University, Kensington Vision was set up and ran three temporary radio broadcasts. This went on to become Liverpool Community Radio and grew into a full time online radio station based on Holt Road in Kensington. As the station developed, plans were formulated to further expand Kensington Vision and its offering.

However, the company has been struck a blow in its desire to create a new home on a long-vacant patch of land less than half a mile away. Despite a plea to the government, hopes for a project that would deliver a specially-designed space for social enterprises now appear to be fading after changes to Liverpool Council’s policy of transferring its assets into the community.

In 2014, after the successful launch of the radio station, Kensington Vision CIC began expansion into other shops on the same block, setting up a bike recycling project, community bakery, and a community café. There had been hopes that under a community asset transfer, the CIC would be able to take on a long vacated piece of land on nearby Prescot Road to further expand.

A 2024 document called A New Vision for Kensington set out how the CIC would seek to secure a 25 year lease to house all of its projects under one roof in a purpose built venue made from shipping containers. This would also include three Airbnb-style rooms for use by tourists.

Steve Faragher, who established the CIC, said: “The rent is going to go up where we are now. We’ve been here for 14 years but it could become difficult for us. I’m just looking for clarification on the land. The cafe fulfills a lot of community needs and we don’t make a profit on it. We were offered other locations by the council but we’re Kensington Vision.”

The CIC applied to nominate the land under a community asset transfer and even sought the help of the government to get Liverpool Council to look at the proposals for the site which has been out of use for almost two decades. Letters have been exchanged between the CIC and the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government in a bid to get the ball rolling.

However, the plans may have hit a snag, with a response to Mr Faragher coming from city council property officials indicating it may not be possible. An email seen by the LDRS said: “I can confirm that the land at Prescot Road has been removed from the Community Asset Transfer (CAT) programme.

“This decision was made because the lease structure required for the site is not suitable under the terms of a CAT, and therefore the land cannot be progressed through that route. In addition, the council is currently undertaking a wider review of land assets to align with its strategic housing priorities, and this site is included as part of that process.

“At this stage, there are no confirmed plans to sell the land on the open market, but future use will be considered in the context of this ongoing review.”