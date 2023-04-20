A woman has been arrested and the dogs have been seized following the mauling in Walton.

Merseyside Police have arrested a 40-year-old woman after two people were severely injured in a ‘horrific attack’ by a pair of Staffordshire Bull Terriers in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Just before 12.30am officers were called to Goodison Road, in Walton, following reports of a dog attack on two women outside a property on the street.

Both women were provided trauma first aid by police and were taken to hospital with severe injuries where they remain in a stable condition.

A woman from Liverpool has been arrested on suspicion of owning a dog dangerously out of control causing injury to others. She has been taken to a police station in Merseyside where she remains in custody. Both dogs have been detained by police.

A general view of Goodison Road and a Staffordshire Bull Terrier

Detective Inspector Neil Dillon said: “This incident has left two women with serious injuries. I would like to commend our officers whose quick response and actions stopped this horrific attack from causing any more significant injuries to those involved.

“Our enquiries into the full circumstances of the incident are ongoing, and we have seized the dogs for the safety of the community.”

