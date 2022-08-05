With a predicted heatwave in parts of the UK next week, will Liverpool see a hose pipe band?

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As parts of the UK have ordered hose pipe bans and a new heatwave on its way next week, Liverpool residents might ask if the area will also see bans take place.

With Sussex, Kent, Hampshire, the Isle of Wight and the Isle of Man moving to ban the use of hoses to water gardens or fill up paddling and swimming pools, will the heat in the North West see Liverpool follow suit?

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Why are there hose pipe bans in effect in the UK?

South East Water has issued a Temporary Use Ban in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight from today (August 5), while the Isle of Man has had bans in place since July 29.

The unusually warm weather the UK has experienced so far this summer, including the heatwave felt in late July that saw Liverpool reach a record high of 35.5c , has left reservoirs and rivers drier than previous years.

Reservoirs are "below average" for this time of year, mainly due to a lack of rainfall in the last few months, while rivers and underground aquifers are also lower than expected.

When explaining the current hose pipe band in the south of England, South East Water explained “this has been a time of extreme weather conditions across the UK.”

“Official figures show this is t he driest July on record since 1935 and the period between November 2021 and July 2022 has been the driest eight-month stint since 1976.”

“The demand for water this summer has broken all previous records, including the Covid lockdown heatwave.”

Where are the hose pipe bans currently in effect?

Currently, hose pipe bans in the United Kingdom are in effect in:

South East Water has issued a Temporary Use Ban in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight from today (August 5), restricting the use of hose pipes and sprinklers.

South East Water will then roll these restrictions out to Kent and Sussex from August 12 until further notice.

Will there be a hose pipe ban in Liverpool?

United Utilities , who look after water utilities in Liverpool and the North West, have not confirmed a temporary ban on hose pipes and confirmed that water resources can be moved around the North West to help alleviate low water levels in certain areas.

"Overall water resources are at nearly 70% and we are not considering any restrictions. Whatever the weather, we always encourage people to use water wisely, which saves energy and money and is good for the environment” a spokesperson for United Utilities said.

Recent high demand for drinking water, record temperatures and reduced rainfall has seen some reservoirs in England at only 62% capacity

The company though has asked Liverpool residents to not be wasteful with their water consumption, offering water saving tips including:

Washing up using a bowl

Only fill the kettle with the amount of water needed

Using mulch for gardens rather than sprinklers

Spending less than a minute having a shower

Turning off the tap when brushing your teeth

If you must water your garden, use a watering can and water your plants early morning or late evening.

A full rundown of other water saving tips can be found on United Utilities website .

What is the weather going to be like in Liverpool next week?

The latest forecast for Liverpool next week by the Met Office has stated “High pressure will build bringing dry and settled conditions.”

“Lengthy periods of sunshine for most with occasional cloudier spells. Fairly cool in places overnight but increasingly very warm by day.”

Six day forecast for Liverpool:

Saturday: Sunny intervals (18c/15c)

Sunday: Sunny intervals (18c/14c)

Monday: Sunny (21c/15c)

Tuesday: Sunny, changing to cloudy in the afternoon (23c/17c)

Wednesday: Sunny (23c/17c)

Thursday: Sunny (22c/17c)

What is a heatwave?

A heatwave is an extended period of hot weather relative to the expected conditions of the area at that time of year, which may be accompanied by high humidity.

A UK heatwave threshold is met when a location records a period of at least three consecutive days with daily maximum temperatures meeting or exceeding the heatwave temperature threshold.

The threshold varies by UK county.

A heat dome occurs when the atmosphere traps hot ocean air like a lid or cap - Europe are still experiencing these effects and meteorologists say they’ll become more regular.

Heatwaves are most common in summer when high pressure develops across an area. High pressure systems are slow moving and can persist over an area for a prolonged period of time, such as days or weeks.