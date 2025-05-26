NHS University Hospitals Liverpool Group urge members of the public to refrain from calling
NHS University Hospitals Liverpool Group urged members of the public to refrain from calling to ask about loved ones after the Liverpool victory parade incident because next of kin would be contacted.
In a statement the trust said: “Following the incident in Liverpool city centre this evening, we know that many people are concerned about loved ones.
“Next of kin will be contacted, so please help us to manage the incident as best we can by refraining from calling our switchboard.”
