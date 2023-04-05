Hot Chip to DJ as simultaneous raves take place in Liverpool and Kyiv

Rave UKraine will raise funds for the war-torn country and be part of the EuroFestival celebrations.

Two raves will take place simultaneously in Liverpool and Ukraine capital Kyiv next month in act of ‘solidarity’ and to help raise money for the ongoing humanitarian efforts in the war-torn country.

Rave UKraine will see one party taking place in two cities at the same time, with each being live-streamed to the other to make ‘one singular, unifying rave’ on May 7.

Hot Chip will perform a DJ set at Liverpool music venue Content, while Ukrainian DJ Mingulitka has been confirmed to perform at HVLV bar in Kyiv.

The event is part of EuroFestival, a two week celebration in Liverpool in the run up to the city hosting the Eurovision Song Contest on behalf of 2022 winners Ukraine.

What they’re saying: "Rave UKraine is an act of resilience and a party with a purpose. Uniting clubbers on the dancefloors of Liverpool and Kyiv, it is an act of solidarity and support and a rejection of Russia’s war on Ukraine, its music and its cultural identity,” says organiser Jez Collins.

British synthpop band Hot Chip will be joined in Liverpool by DJ Paulette and James Lavelle.

Petya Cantrust, Jane, Raavel, Pledov and Lostlojik will play in Kyiv alongside DJ Mingulitka.

Rave UKraine will take place on May 7 at Content in Liverpool and HVLV in Kyiv.

Tickets are available online now.

Fundraising: All profits from the event will go to Music Saves UA, a non-profit fundraising initiative created by the Ukrainian Association of Music Events to provide humanitarian aid to those affected by the war in Ukraine.