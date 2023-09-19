The new concept store will offer personalised drinks with a variety of flavours, toppings and milk options.

Popular luxury chocolatier Hotel Chocolat has announced the opening of a new concept store in Liverpool.

Set to launch at the New Mersey retail park in Speke, the new 3,750 sq ft shop will feature its best selling chocolates and the team can help customers find their chocolate ‘Love Match’ based on their preferred flavour profiles.

The new store will not only be Liverpool’s biggest Hotel Chocolat, but will also be home to the Velvetier Cafe, offering hot chocolate and other hot drinks. Each drink can be personalised with a variety of 18 flavours, various toppings and plant based milk options.

Hotel Chocolat launched a store and cafe near Northampton last year. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Hotel Chocolat’s Co-founder and Development Director, Peter Harris, said the New Mersey opening is part of plans to ‘launch many more stores across the country in the next three to five years’.