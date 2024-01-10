The demolition of the former House of Fraser in Birkenhead began in November last year.

The former site of Birkenhead House of Fraser could become a pub or wine bar.

The demolition of the Grange Road building began in November last year and is expected to be completed by March 2024. The building, which had previously been an Allansons and a Beatties, closed down in 2020 but was later bought by Wirral Council for £2.1m.

Plans were put forward to build a brand new Birkenhead Market and between 84 and 89 homes on the site but the market plans have now been scrapped and the future of any housing scheme remains uncertain.

An outline plan of building uses in central Birkenhead suggests the site could now become a pub, wine bar, or drinking establishment with some housing and commercial space provided towards the east of the site.

Demolition is under way towards the back of the building and internal fixtures have already been stripped. The front of the building is due to be demolished in the next few weeks.

Hoardings will soon be placed along the pavement on Grange Road in front of the building but pedestrians will still have access to the town centre from the other side of the road with the road remaining open. The hoardings will be kept in place following demolition to keep the site secure.

The demolition is being carried out by the Wirral Growth Company, a joint venture between Wirral Council and urban regeneration specialist Muse and funded through the Future High Streets fund, a government grant given to Wirral Council to help fund plans for a new Birkenhead Market.

According to a Wirral Council report, the Wirral Growth Company will have no active projects after June 2024 when it is expected to have sold off land linked to a development in Moreton. Councillors will decide whether to continue with the company at a future regeneration committee meeting.

Steven Knowles, Director of Development Management at Muse, said: “With the demolition of the former House of Fraser building now underway, Muse is continuing to drive positive change which will create a brighter Birkenhead for local traders, businesses, and residents.

“The town will benefit from this regeneration which is fit for the future, all centred around delivering innovative spaces for residents to enjoy and where businesses can thrive.”

Chair of Wirral Council’s Economy, Regeneration and Housing Committee, Cllr Tony Jones, said: “The regeneration of Birkenhead is, of course, a strategic priority for the council and I’m extremely pleased to witness this next step in the evolution of our town. As the demolition of the former House of Fraser building gets underway, it is full steam ahead towards a responsibly regenerated town centre that will benefit generations to come.”