The Beatles: How and when to get very first listen of final song Now and Then
On Thursday, almost 50 years after the demo was originally recorded, Now And Then will hit the airwaves and drop on streaming services.
After much hype and build up, The Beatles’ “final song” will be released on Thursday and an army of Fab Four fans across the globe are eagerly awaiting the first play.
Titled Now And Then, the track’s demo was originally written and sung by John Lennon is his New York home and later developed alongside the other band members including George Harrison. Now, almost 50 years after the demo was originally recorded, Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Ringo Starr have completed the track.
Fourteen years after John Lennon death in 1980, his wife Yoko Ono gave the recording to the remaining Beatles in 1994 - along with Free As A Bird and Real Love, which were released by the band.
Harrison, McCartney and Starr then recorded new parts and completed a rough mix with producer and musician Jeff Lynne. Special technology was able to isolate Lennon’s voice and add in recordings of Harrison, who died in 2001, playing the guitar back in 1995.
Sir Ringo’s drum part was added alongside bass, guitar, piano and a slide guitar solo by Sir Paul, inspired by Harrison, as well as vocals.
Sir Paul said the track is a ‘genuine Beatles recording’ adding: “There it was, John’s voice, crystal clear.”
“It was the closest we’ll ever come to having him back in the room so it was very emotional for all of us. It was like John was there, you know. It’s far out,” added Sir Ringo.
When and where can I hear Now And Then?
- Now and Then will be released worldwide on Thursday November 2 at 2.00pm GMT, 10.00am EDT and 7.00am PDT.
- In the UK, the Beatles’ final song will receive its first play on BBC Radio 2 and BBC 6 Music at 2pm.
- The song will drop on streaming services like Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Prime Music at the same time.
- A 12-minute documentary, with commentary from Sir Ringo and Sir Paul will be released with the new song. The music video will follow on November 3
- CD, vinyl and cassette copies will be available to buy on November 3.
- From November 10, the song will be included on a remastered versions of The Beatles’ Red and Blue greatest hits albums.