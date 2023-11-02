On Thursday, almost 50 years after the demo was originally recorded, Now And Then will hit the airwaves and drop on streaming services.

After much hype and build up, The Beatles’ “final song” will be released on Thursday and an army of Fab Four fans across the globe are eagerly awaiting the first play.

Titled Now And Then, the track’s demo was originally written and sung by John Lennon is his New York home and later developed alongside the other band members including George Harrison. Now, almost 50 years after the demo was originally recorded, Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Ringo Starr have completed the track.

Fourteen years after John Lennon death in 1980, his wife Yoko Ono gave the recording to the remaining Beatles in 1994 - along with Free As A Bird and Real Love, which were released by the band.

Harrison, McCartney and Starr then recorded new parts and completed a rough mix with producer and musician Jeff Lynne. Special technology was able to isolate Lennon’s voice and add in recordings of Harrison, who died in 2001, playing the guitar back in 1995.

Sir Ringo’s drum part was added alongside bass, guitar, piano and a slide guitar solo by Sir Paul, inspired by Harrison, as well as vocals.

Sir Paul said the track is a ‘genuine Beatles recording’ adding: “There it was, John’s voice, crystal clear.”

“It was the closest we’ll ever come to having him back in the room so it was very emotional for all of us. It was like John was there, you know. It’s far out,” added Sir Ringo.

When and where can I hear Now And Then?