Councils across the Liverpool City Region have opened books of condolences.

The people of Liverpool are preparing to pay their respects following the death of the Queen.

The city has entered a formal ten-day period of mourning with flags at council buildings across Merseyside lowered to half-mast in tribute.

The flag at Liverpool Town Hall flies at half-mast following the death of the Queen.

The bells of Liverpool Cathedral are due to toll at noon.

A spokesperson for Liverpool Cathedral said that the 15-tonne bell Great George, which is bigger than Big Ben, should ring today between noon and 14:00.

The cathedral has also opened the Lady Chapel for people who wish to pay their respects and write in the book of condolence.

The public can enter from the outside doors between 8am and 10am and then from 10am to 6pm there is entry via the main space of the cathedral.

The cathedral is also due to host the city region’s official service of commemoration.

Bishop Beverley Mason, the Bishop of Warrington is leading the official mourning of the Church of England in the diocese of Liverpool.

She said: “Liverpool mourns with our nation, the death of our Queen. A remarkable woman and human being, who devoted her life to Christian witness, compassion and leadership and of sacrificial service.

“We pray for King Charles III and the whole of the Royal Family as we come together at this time.”

The public will also be able to pay tribute at Liverpool Town Hall, a building the Queen visited a number of times and most recently in 2016.

A book of condolence will open at the Town Hall from 1-8pm on Friday for people to sign.

Floral tributes can be left behind the Town Hall, but please take off cellophane or plastic as once removed, flowers will be composted.

Books of condolence and floral tributes across Merseyside

Books of condolence will be available at Bootle Town Hall and the Atkinson, Southport for people to sign and remember the Queen, who visited the Sefton borough on numerous occasions.

Sefton Council announced that the books of condolence will be collated and archived.

A billboard commemorating the Queen in Liverpool city centre.

An online book of remembrance has been made available by Buckingham Palace and will soon be available via the Sefton Council website www.sefton.gov.uk.

For Sefton residents who cannot access the online book of remembrance, printed condolence cards will be available from all Sefton libraries and family wellbeing centres.

These can be filled in by hand and either returned to one of the libraries or family wellbeing centres or can be posted back to either Southport or Bootle Town Halls.

Areas outside Bootle Town Hall and the Princess Diana Memorial Gardens on Lord Street, Southport have been designated as places where residents can leave floral tributes in memory of the Queen.

Both Bootle Town Hall and The Atkinson in Southport will be open from Friday 09:00 and 17:00 for residents and visitors to sign the books of condolence. In the event of large crowds forming, a queuing system will be in place at both buildings.

Floral tributes at both Southport and Bootle will remain in place until after the state funeral.

There is a local book of condolence in Knowsley, which will be available at all Knowsley libraries, as well as at Prescot Registrars.

The public can also sign Knowsley’s online book of condolence.

Anyone wishing to leave a floral tribute, which should not be wrapped in plastic or paper, can do so at any of the following civic venues:

Huyton Municipal Buildings

The Cenotaph at St Nicholas Church Halewood – in the small field opposite

Knowsley Village Memorial Cross

St Mary’s Church Prescot

Smithy Lane Cronton

The Kirkby Centre

St Helens Town Hall reception will have a book of condolence on Friday from 14:00 to 17:00, arrangements are in place for disabled access and an online book will be available in due course.

Wirral Council said Birkenhead and Wallasey Town Halls and the Gardens at Hamilton Square will be illuminated purple each evening during the period of mourning. Books of condolence are now open at the following locations across the borough:

Birkenhead Town Hall (09:00 to 18.00 Mon-Fri)

Eastham Library (09:00 to 18:00 Mon-Sat)

The Floral Pavilion, New Brighton (09:00 to 18.00, Mon-Sun or until close on show nights)

West Kirby Concourse (09:00 to 18.00 Mon-Sat)

Residents wishing to leave a floral tribute are invited to lay them close to the Cenotaph in Hamilton Square, Birkenhead.

At 14:30 on Sunday (11 September), a proclamation to announce the new King will be read from the balcony at Birkenhead Town Hall. Residents have been invited by Wirral Council to view the tradition.

Halton Council has opened books of condolence located at:

Runcorn Shopping City, Runcorn, WA7 2ES, today, 09:00 to 16.30.

Halton Direct Link, 7 Brook Street, Widnes, WA8 6NB, today 09:00 to 16.30.

They will continue to be available during HDL opening hours Monday to Friday 09:00 to 16.30.

On Saturday (10 September), the books will be available at the DCBL Stadium, Widnes and The Brindley, 09:00 to 13:00.

Floral tributes may be laid at the following locations:

Runcorn Town Hall, Heath Road, Runcorn WA7 5TD

Municipal Building, Kingsway, Widnes WA8 7Q

In June 2018 the Queenofficially opened the Mersey Gateway Bridge, accompanied by the Duchess of Sussex –their first engagement together, according to Halton Council.

The Mayor of Halton, Councillor Mark Dennett, said: “We have been very fortunate to have had the honour of hosting a number of memorable visits by Her Majesty to Halton, the last time being the official opening of the Mersey Gateway.