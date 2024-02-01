Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One Liverpool driving test centre is notoriously difficult to pass, and is ranked the hardest centre to do your test in the whole country. But how do the other centres stack up, and which is the best in Merseyside?

Speke test centre just off Banks Road has the worst pass rate in the country with only 29% of people who take their test at the centre passing, according to AutoExpress. However, the centre is not the only notorious one in Merseyside, with three local centres in the top 15 rankings of the hardest places to pass your test in the UK.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sitting in 11th place is Norris Green test centre on Parthenon Drive, which has a pass rate of 38.2%. Out of the 13,201 tests that took place in the centre in the 2022/23 period, only 5,041 were successful.

In 12th place is St Helens test centre, with a similar pass rate of only 38.2%, with only 3,170 passes out of 8,292 tests at the centre in the 2022/23 period.

Wallasey test centre across the water is in 13th place, with a pass rate that is only fractions better. The centre on King Street, has a pass rate of only 38.3%, according to AutoExpress, with 1,065 passes out of 2,730 tests in the 2022/23 period.

A woman passes her driving test. Image: stock.adobe

However, for the test centres with the best pass rates in Merseyside you will have to head out of Liverpool. The best pass rate, according to insurance provider Cuvva is Southport. The Part Street centre has an impressive pass rate of 55.6%.